YUKA SKINCARE Acai Moisture Vitality Shampoo in No Color at Nordstrom Rack

Moisturizing formula that gently cleanses the hair without stripping the color. Acai Moisture Vitality Shampoo is composed of natural anti-oxidants and extracts from the Acai super fruit. It has been formulated to work with the Acai Moisture Vitality Shampoo to achieve maximum results. Sustains the hairs natural beauty and adds shine to your hair. . Size: 16.9 fl. oz. Leaves the hair feeling healthy clean without leaving any film or residue. Achieves great results on both color and non-color treated hair. Gives hair a healthy glow and shine. Nourishes both hair and scalp. Prepares the hair for all finishing touch. For directions and ingredients, see "Additional Info". Imported