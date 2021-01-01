Acadia Rectangular Table Lamp by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Bronze - (L1434-OB)

The Acadia Rectangular Table Lamp from Hudson Valley Lighting is a piece with a simple form enhanced by an eye-catching frame. Rising slightly from the surface, a cube of white linen fabric makes up the shade of the piece, holding a single lamp inside. The outer edges are adorned with a thin metal frame with sharp angles that wind around, reminiscent of a puzzle piece. The light from the fixture diffuses evenly through the material, creating an uplifting ambiance in the space. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Square. Color: White. Finish: Old Bronze