Acadia Lighted Makeup / Shaving Mirror

This energy-saving round LED bathroom mirror is hung horizontally in your bathroom or powder room. Energy-saving LED bulbs to provide you with good lighting; it has three buttons, namely, switch mode, three-tone light mode, adjust the brightness and darkness mode; you can turn it on by touching the switch; there is also a USB power jack to connect to the main USB can be used directly after power supply, which is very convenient; it can bring you a high-definition glass mirror and PVC waterproof backplane. Installation is simple and convenient, and does not require a lot of time; mirrors, lighting, and bathroom decoration are your best choices.