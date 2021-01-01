From cb2
Acadia Black and White Dining Table
Sculptural matte black metal legs support the star of this dining table: white composite stone. Reads like a solid slab of pure white marble, sans the veining. Graphic indoor/outdoor table adds instant sophistication to any patio, terrace or dining room. Learn about Jannis Ellenberger on our blog. CB2 exclusive. -White composite stone top -Matte black metal frame -Outdoor-safe; cover or store indoors during inclement weather and when not in use -Seats up to six -Clean with a damp, soft cloth; no abrasive cleaners -Coasters recommended -Imported