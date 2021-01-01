SUPERIOR Acadia Beige 5 ft. x 8 ft. Modern Diamond Printed Cotton Area Rug

Advertisement
Accent the look of your floors with the dazzling Acadia Area Rug. Hand-woven from thick, quality cotton, this striking rug boasts a mellow feel among your rustic, modern, eclectic, transitional, or bohemian aesthetic. The flat weave construction showcases the natural feel and texture of this gorgeous patterned piece. This screen-printed design exhibits a smattering of bold diamonds that adds a funky flourish to your space. A palette of beige and brown combined with a crisp, symmetric design and expert craftsmanship make this piece perfect for year-round use. Incorporate this rug with almost any style to create an inviting look you're sure to love.