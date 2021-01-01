Academy Swivel Chair by Connubia - Color: Brown - Finish: Polished Chrome - (CB1911030077S0A00000000)

The Academy Swivel Chair by Connubia is a sleek and simply functional addition to spaces. A softly shaped, contoured body is supported by a set of curved legs with soft rubber casters at their ends, protecting whatever floor this piece moves around on. With a 360-swivel function and gas-lift mechanism, this chair can work with a variety of desks and tables with ease, providing a comfortable and versatile seat that compliments any office, library, or workspace. Connubia was launched in 2016, and specializes in refreshingly colorful essentials for the home, which include tables and seating that celebrate the experience of gathering, meeting, and sharing. Classic designs blend with modern practicality, made from materials like responsibly sourced wood and quality glass and metals. For every event, occasion, and bonding experience, Connubia redefines the range of functionality and style that thoughtfully designed furniture can possess. Color: Brown.