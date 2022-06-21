Academic Year July 2021 - June 2022 Scandinavian Pattern Medium Daily Weekly Monthly Planner Plus Coordinating Planning Stickers

Whether you are a task-master or need memory triggers, this fun Scandinavian pattern academic year 12-month planner will fit the bill! This medium, 6.5" (w) x 8" (h) planner boasts monthly, 2-page calendar grid overview pages with space to write goals and reminders, plus a notes section to improve organization. Weekly, 2-page spreads are lined and segmented for multiple plans each day, plus daily, dedicated spots to track mood, activity, meal plans and weekly goals. All interior planning pages are accented with fun, bold colors and faux monthly tabs for easy access to weekly planning. Includes 216 color coordinating stickers for a fun way to personalize your planner!