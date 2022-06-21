Academic Year July 2021 - June 2022 Believe Medium Daily Weekly Monthly Planner Plus Coordinating Planning Stickers

Organize your life with this inspirational 12-month academic year planner that includes a beautiful message on a celestial background. This medium, 6.5" (w) x 8" (h) planner boasts monthly, 2-page spreads. One page, a spacious monthly calendar grid overview and the other page is dedicated completely to sections for notes, goals, tasks, and inspiration. Weekly, 2-page spreads have daily planning sections that includes both lined and unlined space, as well as a lined notes section for the whole week. Interior pages are accented with coordinating colors and faux monthly tabs for easy access to weekly planning. Includes 216 color coordinating stickers for a fun way to personalize your planner.