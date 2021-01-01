Artcraft Lighting AC10957 Orbit 7 Light 33" Wide Globe Chandelier Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Artcraft Lighting AC10957 Orbit 7 Light 33" Wide Globe Chandelier FeaturesCrafted from metalSloped ceiling compatibleChain mounted designRequires (7) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being dimmed Recommended for use with vintage Edison bulbsETL rated for dry locationsLimited lifetime manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 40"Width: 33"Product Weight: 2.0 lbsChain Length: 96"Wire Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 7Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 700 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Oil Rubbed Bronze