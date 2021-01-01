Artcraft Lighting AC10782 Tribeca 12 Light 36" Wide Linear Chandelier Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Artcraft Lighting AC10782 Tribeca 12 Light 36" Wide Linear Chandelier FeaturesComes with hang straight capable downrodsCrafted from metalInstallable on sloped ceilingsIncludes (1) 6" and (3) 12" downrodsRequires (12) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being dimmed Designed for use with antique Edison filament bulbsUL rated for dry locationsLimited lifetime manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 14"Width: 36"Product Weight: 2.0 lbsWire Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 12Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 1200 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Nickel