Varaluz AC1071 Chroman Empire 17" Wall Sconce with Murano Glass Shade Chrome Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Varaluz AC1071 Chroman Empire 17" Wall Sconce with Murano Glass Shade Features Handcrafted from recycled and eco-friendly materials Finished with ultra low V.O.C. finishes Manufactured from Murano glass and metal Includes Murano glass shade Manufactured in Philippines UL rated for dry locations Limited lifetime manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 17" Width: 4-1/2" Product Weight: 2.0 lbs Shade Height: 6" Shade Width: 2-1/2" Backplate Height: 4-1/2" Backplate Width: 4-1/2" Backplate Depth: 1" Electrical Specifications Bulb Type: Halogen Bulb Base: G9 Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 50 watts Wattage: 50 watts Voltage: 120 volts Chrome