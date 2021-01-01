Artcraft Lighting AC10563 Jasper Park 3 Light Linear Island Light Brunito Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Artcraft Lighting AC10563 Jasper Park 3 Light Linear Island Light The Jasper Park collection is made of authentic pine and boasts bronze-plated metal work. This series was designed and made in North America with pride.Features:Designed to cast light in an upward directionUL rated for installation in dry locationsClear glass cylinder shade provides a traditional lookDimensions:Height: 12.5"Depth: 27"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: Compact Fluorescent, IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 3Voltage: 110vWattage: 300Watts Per Bulb: 100 Brunito