Chaser AC/DC Back in Black Tee in Black. - size M (also in S, XS) AC/DC - Back in Black. Cotton blend. Crewneck. Glittered screen print graphic. Cuffed sleeves. Relaxed fit. Imported. CSER-WS1067. CW8673-ACD144. Born out of the angst of the LA punk rock scene, Chaser was molded by the evolution of the music scene. Utilizing soft blends, Chaser tees are luxuriously soft and their designs continue to evolve with the ever changing music scene.