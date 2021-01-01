Artistic Weavers Abuiram Black 9 ft. x 13 ft. Indoor Area Rug

Perfect for a variety of settings, the Artistic Weavers 9 ft. x 13 ft. Area Rug will upgrade your current interior design. With a modern style, this rectangular rug will add beauty to your living space. It has stain-resistant fabrics and color fade-resistant materials, which ensure it won't discolor. Crafted from 100% polypropylene, it is an incredibly durable choice for your home. This rug features an oriental pattern, making it the perfect centerpiece for your living area. It comes in a black shade, bringing a dark and sophisticated touch to any decor.