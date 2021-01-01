From sonneman lighting
Abstract Rhythms LED Pendant Light by SONNEMAN Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (2695.98)
A futuristic ceiling fixture with soft details, the Abstract Rhythms LED Pendant Light by SONNEMAN Lighting is perfect for ultramodern spaces. Featuring energy-efficient LED lamping, warm light is filtered through textured white panels that act as shades. Its acrylic diffuser creates multi-layer illumination and is supported by a sturdy metal frame attached to a trio of adjustable suspension cables. This beautiful pendant infuses residential and commercial spaces with creativity and style thats sure to stand out in spaces ranging from conference rooms to dining areas. Each Abstract Rhythms LED Pendant Light is compatible with an included single 3000K color temperature LED array. Robert Sonneman founded SONNEMAN - A Way of Light in 2003, after many years as a successful lighting designer. The modern, clean lines of the SONNEMAN lighting collection are indicative of the founder's goal: to build products of simplicity and clarity of purpose. From clean-lined wall sconces to stunningly beautiful and complex LED suspension systems, SONNEMAN continues as a creative force in modern lighting. Shape: Abstract. Color: White. Finish: Textured White