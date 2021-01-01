Multiple Myeloma Cancer Day Multiple Myeloma Month Abstract Ray- Multiple Myeloma Cancer Awareness Supporter Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Does anyone in your family have multiple myeloma cancer? Show your support to fight this disease help to raise awareness. This multiple myeloma cancer awareness design is special for who survive multiple myeloma cancer awesome awareness item for fighters. This multiple myeloma cancer supporter apparel to educate people about multiple myeloma cancer. Show your support by wearing this multiple myeloma cancer awareness ribbon tee during multiple myeloma cancer month. Multiple myeloma cancer awareness day item. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only