From rebecca taylor
Rebecca Taylor Abstract Print Cotton Shorts
Advertisement
Fit-and-flare shorts with allover micro abstract print. Belt loops Zip fly and button closure Back patch pockets 99% cotton/1% elastane Pockets: 100% cotton Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Rise, about 13" Inseam, about 2.5" Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND At only 26 years old, New Zealand-born designer Rebecca Taylor moved to New York City and launched her eponymous line. Soft yet structured, Taylor's versatile pieces evoke a modern, feminine aesthetic with fanciful florals, delicate eyelet lace and a masterful use of color. Modern Collections - Rebecca Taylor > Rebecca Taylor > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Rebecca Taylor. Color: Black Combo. Size: 14.