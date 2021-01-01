From kirkland's
Blue Abstract Horse Canvas Art Print
Advertisement
Add some adorable farmhouse flair to your walls with our Blue Abstract Horse Canvas Art Print. You'll love the fun touch this cute farm animal adds to any space. Art measures 16L x 1.25W x 24H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Features horse subject Hues of blue, white, and brown Weight: 1.55 lbs. Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.