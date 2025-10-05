From unique loom
3.25' x 5.25' Abstract Blue and Beige Oval Area Throw Rug
From the Estrella Collection, this exquisite rug will add life to any space! The rug features abstract and natural world patterns in a combination of bright colors which makes it complement any home decor from bold to subtle and everything in between. This rug is ideal to be placed in a living room or a bedroom and is sure to brighten up your day.Product Features:Color(s): blue, beige, light green, navy blue, olive and yellowMachine madeMedium pileBacking: yesModern abstract pattern oval area throw rugRecommended for indoor use onlyEasy-to-clean, stain resistant, and does not shedUse rug pad to reduce slipping and slidingRug pad sold separatelyMade in TurkeyCare instructions:Spot clean onlyRegular vacuumingUse a carpet cleaner but it should be dried immediately and evenlyIn case of creases - roll the rug in the opposite direction, while applying pressure to the rug - take the edge, flip it where there is a crease, and slowly pull the rug back, while applying downward pressure on the creaseDimensions: 3.25' wide x 5.25' longPile height: 0.5"Material(s): polypropyleneBacking: cotton