Abston Solid Sheer Single Curtain Panel

Grommet Top Sheer Window Curtain offering a modern and contemporary look these fresh and sleek, these wide width curtains will easily add something extra to that room. These sheer voile curtains provide a natural soft light, without sacrificing an elegant look to your modern dwelling. Each panel is easy to remove and maintenance won’t be a problem.By adding our delicate sheer curtains to your home or office, instantly update a room without breaking the bank. The package includes One Panel. Curtain Color: Sky Blue, Size per Panel: 80" W x 84" L