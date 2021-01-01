Abstand halten Mouthguard Lockdown Joke Saying Social Contact T-Shirt

What I keep distance from you. Fun saying on system-relevant measures for lockdown. Shopping only with mouth guard or mask and keep a distance of 2 m. Cool sarcastic or ironic saying with humour to laugh. Black humour is my humour! For those who are as annoyed by the subject as me. Creative saying to unnecessary social contact and mask obligation. Two-class company 2 classes society for system-relevant are system-relevant Work colleagues, colleagues, friends in used look Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem