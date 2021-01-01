Aveeno Absolutely Ageless Nourishing Daily Facial Cleanser, Antioxidant-Rich Blackberry Extract, Non-Comedogenic Makeup-Removing Face Wash from Dermatologist-Recommended Brand, 5.2 fl. oz

5.2-fluid ounces of Aveeno Absolutely Ageless Nourishing Daily Facial Cleanser with antioxidant-rich blackberry extract from the dermatologist-recommended brand for over 65 years This daily face wash removes 99% of skin-aging impurities, such as dirt, oil and makeup, and is also dermatologist-tested and non-comedogenic so it won't clog pores Its unique formula is made with antioxidant-rich blackberry extract to help rejuvenate skin and is clinically proven to help preserve skin's natural moisture barrier This hydrating face wash won't over-dry skin and is gentle enough for everyday use in a regular skincare routine. For best results, work the face cleanser into a lather and massage onto wet skin, rinse off and pat dry The Aveeno Absolutely Ageless collection is designed to keep your skin looking youthful. Each antioxidant-rich Blackberry Complex enhanced skincare product is clinically proven to help reduce the visible effects of collagen & elastin depleted skin