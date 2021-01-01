Absolue Kèratine Renewal Care Ultimate Repairing Mask (Damaged, Over-Processed Fine to Medium Hair) - 200ml/7oz

An advanced, ultra-concentrated repairing mask for damaged, over-processed fine to medium hair Contains plant-based Keratin, rich in amino acids to re-construct hair fiber Penetrates deep within hair to repair splits amp; rebuild its entire structure Blended with Camelina Oil, packed with unsaturated fatty acid amp; omega 3 for highly nutritional properties Infused with Biocymentine Extract that restores skin's natural barrier to retain moisture Reveals softer, shinier, bouncier, stronger amp; protected hair