Absolon Low Profile Platform Bed
Description
Features:Upholstered with 100% polyester, the bed frame provides sturdy construction and exquisite appearance of the classic scalloped headboardSturdy wood frame construction that includes a wooden plywood slat system as well as sturdy side rails to add stability and durability for a great night’s sleepPlywood slats and rubberwood legs make the bed platform sturdy and durable for long time use. Foam padded tape is added to the frame for noise-free use and non-slip tape on the wooden plywood slats prevents your mattress from moving.Mattress Size (Size: Twin): TwinMattress Size (Size: Full/Double): Full / DoubleMattress Size (Size: Queen): QueenMattress Size (Size: King): KingColor: GrayFrame Material: Manufactured WoodMetal Finish Application: Manufactured Wood Type: Plywood/Laminate BoardIron: NoAdditional Frame Material Details: Wood And Upholstered: Wood: YesUpholstered: YesUpholstery Material: 100% PolyesterUpholstery Material Details: Upholstery Fabric Quality: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Fill Material: PolyesterType of Bird Feathers: Tufted: NoUpholstery Design: Partially UpholsteredNailhead Trim: YesBox Spring Required: NoRecommended Box Spring Height: Box Spring Included: Base Construction: PlatformNumber of Slats Included: 12Slat Material: Manufactured WoodBed Type: OtherBuilt-In Desk: NoWeight Capacity: 400Mattress Included: NoCore Construction: Comfort Level: Mattress Cover Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Washable Mattress Cover: Recommended Mattress Thickness: 10Headboard Included: YesHeadboard Type: PanelHeadboard Shape: ScoopedLighted Headboard: NoEU Energy Efficiency Class: Finished Back: Footboard Included: NoFootboard Storage: Bed Storage Included: NoneNumber of Storage Drawers: Ottoman Lift Mechanism: Child Safety Lock: Ottoman Lift Configuration: Trundle Bed Included: NoCanopy Fabric Included: NoCanopy Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Waterbed Mattress Included: NoWaterbed Mattress Type: Flow Type: Adjustable Flow: TV Bed: NoAccommodated TV Size: TV Included: Lift Mechanism: Compatible with Adjustable Bed: NoNon-Toxic: YesNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCustom Product: Country of Origin - Additional Details: DS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Contemporary GlamShagreen-embossed Exterior: Wood Species: Minimum Recommended Ceiling Height (Size: Twin): 76Minimum Recommended Ceiling Height (Size: Full/Double): 76Minimum Recommended Ceiling Height (Size: King): 81Adjustable Headboard: NoMaximum Headboard Height: Minimum Headboard Height: Spefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: BS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: TAA Compliant: YesMattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: YesCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: YesGSA Approved: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: NFPA Compliant: YesOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regu