Abshire 38" Wide Tufted Square Cocktail Ottoman

This clean-lined Abshire 38" Tufted Square Cocktail Ottoman is a versatile anchor that doubles as a spare seat and a spot to set down snacks in the living room or den. It's crafted from rubberwood and pinewood, and its frame features a slatted lower shelf so you can keep spare blankets and a stack of magazines on hand. And one drawer gives you an extra spot for remotes and batteries. Plus, the square surface top is cushioned with foam and upholstered with linen in a variety of hues for an approachable and inviting look. Assembly is required. Upholstery: Pewter Grey Linen, Base Finish: Natural