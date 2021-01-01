From mercer41

Absalon 1 - Light Single Cylinder LED Pendant

$111.99
In stock
This one-light indoor mini pendant lighting combines LED technology and a lustrous brushed brass cylinder. Perfect for contemporary living spaces, this energy-efficient modern light fixture provides beautiful ambient downlighting. Hang several over a kitchen island or dining area, in a bedroom or bathroom, and you will never need to replace a single bulb. Westinghouse is a trusted, global brand. The manufacturer knows to light and offers products with exceptional quality, reliability, and functionality.

