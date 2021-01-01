From orren ellis
Abrea TV Stand for TVs up to 48"
Feature: Quantity: 1pc. Material:Chipboard. Colour:White. Size:130Ã30Ã50cm/51.2Ã11.8Ã19.7in. Applicable scene:living room,etc. Weight:29500g/65pound. Specifications: The modern and elegant white glossy surface design consumes extra energy and time in the manufacturing process, thus ensuring the superior and beautiful decoration table, high-end luxury, and making life more layered. It uses high-density and environmentally friendly E1 standard solid wood particle board, high-quality hardware, fine workmanship and durability. There are 2 drawers and 2 open cabinets on the side, and a large storage TV rack with open shelves for game consoles in the middle 2 floors. This home TV stand with LED has amazing design and high quality, which is very suitable for family lovers. Equipped with glass shelves and LED backlight, it is made of chipboard and provides enough storage space for the game console, you can easily and neatly organize the wires or flexible cord units. The product needs to be assembled by ourselves, we will provide installation instructions. Due to manual measurement, there will be a little dimensional error. Instructions: Because the size of the product is measured manually, there may be errors.Due to the complicated installation, it is recommended that you install according to the installation instructions.Each board and mounting parts have labels, please find the corresponding label to install Package Includes: 1pcÃTV Cabinet 1pcÃInstallation tool 1pcÃInstruction manual