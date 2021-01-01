Above the Sea - Custom Elevation Coasters

Advertisement
Sometimes, even you mountain lovers have to come inside. When you do, these customized coasters will make you feel right at home. Supply your hometown and state, and we'll add your elevation. Crafted from sustainable cork, they're inspired by brass markers used by the US Geological Survey. Whether the set is for you or a housewarming gift for your favorite hikers, the laser-engraved discs will protect wood surfaces for woodsy types. Cork from Pennsylvania. Coasters handmade in Colorado.