Crayo Aboard Quartz Unisex Watch CRACR5601
Silver-tone alloy case with a periwinkle leatherette strap. Fixed silver-tone alloy bezel. Coral dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 38 mm, case thickness: 9 mm. Band width: 18 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Crayo Aboard Quartz Unisex Watch CRACR5601.