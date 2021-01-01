Baxton Studio Abner Modern and Contemporary Transitional Dark Grey Fabric Upholstered and Walnut Brown Finished Wood Twin Size Headboard

Craft your bedroom into an elegant retreat with the Abner headboard. Made in Malaysia, this headboard is constructed from sturdy wood showcasing a warm walnut brown finish. Plush layers of foam underneath smooth fabric provide superb support for you to lean against as you sit in bed. Requiring assembly, the Abner features six pre-drilled holes in its legs that offer five unique height configuration options. Zigzag button tufting creates a distinguished display, making the Abner headboard a fantastic upgrade to any bedroom. Dimensions: 51.00" High x 38.00" Wide x 0.90" Thick; Overall Lowest Height: 40.90" High; Overall Highest Height: 51.00" High;