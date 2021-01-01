From baxton studio

Baxton Studio Abner Modern and Contemporary Transitional Dark Grey Fabric Upholstered and Walnut Brown Finished Wood Queen Size Headboard

Description

Constructed from rubberwood and engineered wood Walnut brown finish Upholstered in polyester fabric and padded with foam Button tufted Legs feature 6 predrilled holes 2.50' apart for 5 unique height adjustment options Assembly required Made in Malaysia Product Weight: 22.5 Pound Package Weight: 1 Pound Dimensions: 51.00' High x 61.20' Wide x 0.90' Thick; Overall Lowest Height: 40.90' High; Overall Highest Height: 51.00' High; Product Color: Dark Grey/Walnut Brown Product Composition: Fabric 'Polyester 100%'/Rubberwood/Plywood/Foam

