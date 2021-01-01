Dainolite ABI-3312P-SP Abii 12 Light 33" Wide Chandelier Vintage Bronze / Clear Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Dainolite ABI-3312P-SP Abii 12 Light 33" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from metalIncludes clear glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(12) 40 watt maximum G9 bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 8" downrod, (1) 11", and (1) 20" downrodUL, CUL, ETL, and CSA rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 8"Maximum Hanging Height: 50"Width: 33"Depth: 33"Product Weight: 12 lbsShade Height: 4-11/16"Shade Width: 4-11/16"Shade Depth: 5"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 12Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: G9Bulbs Included: No Vintage Bronze / Clear