Abeyta 3 Piece Dining Set

The clean lines of contemporary design are perfectly defined with this dining table. The rectangular posts with their black finish and the clear glass table top come together seamlessly to create a beautiful table with an airy, masculine look. Great for open concept areas where you don't want to close off the space, or even for tighter spaces where you want to create a more open feel. Mix and match with a variety of chairs styles and colours to create the look that brings your home to life. Upholstery Color: Blue