From cerno
Cerno Abeo LED Pendant Light - Color: Brown
Crisp planes of solid wood float and interlace around a warm light source in the Cerno Abeo LED Pendant. The simple geometry of the pendant intends to create contrasts of light and shadow by filtering the LED light through the slight openings, playing with both direct and indirect illumination. The extended canopy provides flexibility when installing the Abeo, allowing adequate space for the LED driver, which is required and included with the pendant. Shape: Abstract. Color: Brown. Finish: Oiled Walnut