William's Home Furnishing Abelone Gray Mid-Century Modern Style Rectangular Dining Table

Create a sleek and appealing dining space by adding one of the many variations of this collection to your space. Bring elegance to the table with this fine collection of furniture. This exquisite dining table is the perfect gathering place for home-cooked meals or small gatherings with friends. With a clean look and sophisticated silhouette, this dining collection brings with it the chic presence your home deserves. Mid-century inspired details take this dining collection from ordinary to extraordinary. Flared angular legs and visible wood grain give a retro twist that will ensure your collection stands out from the rest. Tufting adorns the gray fabric chairs while the rich walnut finish pairs beautifully with both table and chairs.