From orren ellis
Abdus-Samad 1 - Drawer Glass Nightstand
Advertisement
Every bed's best friend, your nightstand is the perfect perch for keeping your before-bed essentials in easy reach while complementing your bedroom's style. Take this one, for example, perfect for a modern restful retreat, this piece is crafted from a molded piece of glass with an inset manufactured wood shelf. The shelf of this piece features a glossy finish and includes a soft-close drawer set on ball-bearing glides. Color: Dark Gray