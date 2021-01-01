Abdulkadir Geometric Bright Red/Blue/Yellow Area Rug

Add a modern geometric contemporary pop to any room of your home with this Viv + Rae Witham Bright Square Area Rug. It is made of 100% Polypropylene, which ensures strength and durability. This attractive rug has vivid bright color blocks. This Witham Bright Square Area Rug by Viv + Rae is fade and stain-resistant, which ensures it retains its colors for years to come. The heat-set pile is a soft and plush 0.3". The 100% jute backing is safe for wood floors and all four sides of the rug are serged for improved durability. Children's rug perfect for kids room, playroom, baby's room or den. Rug Size: Rectangle 3'3" x 5'