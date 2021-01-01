Abdul-kareem 3D Large Wall Clock Decor
Description
Features:MODERN DESIGN - Stylish big round modern wall clock for home decor, wooden white MDF dial, and high-quality black iron frame with large black numbers, easy to read, special and elegant design meet all your home decoration needs.COMPLETELY SILENT - The dainty wall clocks with precise quartz sweep movement guarantees accurate time and absolutely silent environment,suitable for bedroom, kitchen, office, classroom, bedroom, bathroom,etc.EASY TO USE - Come with 1 hook, wide slot in back for easy hanging. Please use 1 AA "carbon battery" instead of high duty batteries, ensure wall clock can be used for a longer time.LARGE SIZE - Large wall clock has a 17.7 inches height,14.1 inches width, making it a great size for any room display in the home or office,and it’s also can be good gift at house warming,wedding and holiday gatherings.GUARANTEED - The movement of pendulum wall clock accept 6-months replacement,if any problem please feel free to contact with us, our team will give you satisfactory after-sales service within 24 hours.Product Type: AnalogSilent/ Non-Ticking: YesColor: WhiteShape: RoundFrame Material: WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Theme: No ThemeAlarm: NoChime: NoChime Type: Batteries Required: YesBattery Type: Number of Batteries Needed: Batteries Included: NoBattery Composition: Lead Acid Battery Composition: Operating Mechanism: Radio clockClock Face Material: WoodPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationTime Display: DigitalHoliday / Occasion: No HolidaySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Metallic: IronSpecial Features: NoneDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernSpefications:RoHS Compliant: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: UN 38.3 Testing Requirements: Battery Weight/Size: Batteries Contained in Equipment: Number of Cells/Batteries: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: YesSafety Data Sheet for Hazardous Materials: Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 17.71Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 14.17Overall Depth - Front to Back: 0Clock Face Diameter: 0Overall Product Weight: 2.89Assembly:Installation Required : YesEligible for Hardware Packs: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: YesProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: