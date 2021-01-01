Abderahmane 5 - Light Kitchen Island Square / Rectangle Pendant

The 5-light farmhouse kitchen island light showcases a unique rustic design, making it an instant conversation piece. Complete with durable, high-quality materials, this product includes a rectangular metal frame in a beautiful textured black finish and two sets of wood accents in white ash and warm oak styles. Customize your island light by choosing either color or combine both colors on the fixture, allowing for multiple looks. Adjust hanging heights to your liking as 48 downloads are included, giving it a minimum/maximum hanging height of 19 – 61. Brighten up even the darkest of rooms, including dining rooms over tables, above a kitchen island, or in a game room over pool tables. Hang in a wide range of interior styles and decors such as modern, farmhouse, transitional, and industrial. Need to set the mood? This product works with standard dimmer switches when paired with compatible bulbs, and if you are looking for a vintage look and feel, choose Edison-style bulbs. This hanging island light is sloped/slanted ceiling compatible to suit your needs. Unlike many of our competitors, it is ETL-approved for your safety. We pride ourselves on exceptional customer service! That is why we provide a 1-year warranty when purchased from an authorized dealer. We confidently stand behind our quality products, but understand issues may occur once in a while, such as damage in transit or defects. Rest assured, we will resolve these issues. Please contact us by message or email, so we can assist you with any necessary replacements or refunds.