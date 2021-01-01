ABC Animal Coloring Book ABC Coloring Books for Toddlers No 70 abc pre k workbook abc book abc kids abc preschool workbook Alphabet coloring books Coloring books for kids ages 2 4 Preschool co - salmon sally
Enjoy the Series of ABC Coloring Books for Toddlers!This is the Perfect choice for your children. They will love to learn all the letters from A to Z with cute cartoon pictures including ANIMALS, Fruits and more.WHAT'S INSIDE: JUMBO and GIANT letter with simple illustrations.A-Z Letters: Learn the whole alphabets.Single sided printing: your child can paint with markers.Fun activity for preschool and kindergarten.Printed on white paper (not cheap newsprint). Large print pages: 8.5 x 11 inch sized pages for easy viewing and coloring.This activity book is designed for toddlers ages 2-4 but also suits any young preschooler or kindergartner.abc pre k workbook, abc book, abc kids, abc preschool workbook, Alphabet coloring books, Coloring books for kids ages 2-4, Preschool coloring books for 2-4 years, Animal coloring books for toddlers