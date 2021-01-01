From winston porter
Abbygail 34.43'' H x 31.49'' W Bookcase
This exquisite side cabinet is made of durable MDF, which can be used for a long time, simple and stylish, versatile, durable, and high quality. Are the ideal storage assistant and home decoration. The floor-standing bookcase makes full contact with the ground, making the cabinet more stable. Closed-door storage, convenient storage, farewell to messy, put on the good life. The bookcase consists of 3 open cabinets and 1 cabinet with a cabinet door. You can keep all your books and accessories in a convenient place and keep them tidy. You can also put some books and photo frames on the lockers to make the house more perfect. This white open bookcase can perfectly match any color scheme and hue. It can be used as a filing cabinet, bedside table, bookcase, wardrobe, elegant appearance, and practicality suitable for all ages, very suitable for living room, bedroom, study, etc. This product is easy to clean and maintain with a damp cloth. The product needs to be assembled, but we have installation instructions that say you can assemble it step by step.