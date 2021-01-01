Koltov Abby Top Zip Large Tote, Denim/Cognac(Hunter)

Advertisement
A CLASSIC ELEGANT TOTE SHOULDER BAG - Our elegant tote shoulder bag is 15" L x 11 " H x 4" W. The tote shoulder bag has 1 interior zipper pocket THE MOST USEFUL BAG YOU CAN HAVE FOR EVERYDAY USE- With a zippered pocket for small belongings, if you're looking for a comfortable multi-tasking bag, this will be the perfect bag for you. BEAUTIFULLY DESIGNED ABBY TOTE SHOULDER BAG- Our classic tote shoulder bag shoulder straps have a drop length of 12". The tote shoulder bag comes in different color designs. Our tote bags will never go out of style and will practically fit any outfit! Wear to the office and show your style. MADE OF HIGH-QUALITY CRUELTY-FREE VEGAN LEATHER- Our bags are made of the highest standard vegan leather that's easy to clean and maintain, holding its fabulous look for years to come. This is the perfect bag for animal lovers and will withhold the test of time! Use for work, travel, and casual daily purpose.