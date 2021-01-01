Abagail Blue Birds Non-Slip Outdoor Door Mat

This bluebirds indoor/outdoor doormat adds a splash of vibrant color and character to your doorstep. This doormat is durable and beautiful. Crafted from 100% coir which is an all-natural material known for its resistance to the elements. Coir is eco-friendly, made from natural fibers which are extracted from the outer shell of a coconut known for its durability, strength, and water absorption. These coir doormats can withstand all weather conditions and are available in a wide variety of designs ranging from classic, inspirational, nautical, and whimsical patterns. Dyes saturate the fibers for vibrant long-lasting color. Color: Blue/Brown, Mat Size: Rectangle 1'6" x 2'6"