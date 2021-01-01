Abacus Floor to Ceiling LED Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Grey - Finish: Gold - (139057-1017)

The Abacus Floor to Ceiling LED Linear Suspension Light from Hubbardton Forge presents an elegant display of glowing horizontal bars. Descending from a thick rectangular base is a series of four thin wires, each one threading through shining spherical finials that cap off glowing bars of light. The energy-efficient, LED light sends out a warm, inviting glow that gently diffuses through the inner bar and a clear outer orb. Each wire extends nearly to the floor, capped off by a smooth golden sphere. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Globe. Color: Grey. Finish: Soft Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting