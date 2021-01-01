Abacus Double LED Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Gold - Finish: Matte - (139054-1016)

The Abacus Double LED Linear Suspension Light from Hubbardton Forge is a striking fixture with heightened versatility and movement. Handcrafted in Vermont, its cool grey glass orbs are suspended from a wide rectangular canopy by thin cables that thread through rounded fasteners on either side of the glass. Tubes containing LED modules traverse the center of each shade, showcasing a glowing bar that casts a warm light around its surroundings. Each glass orb can be moved up or down along the cables to create a custom arrangement of light. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Globe. Color: Gold. Finish: Soft Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting