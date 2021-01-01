Aamna Console Table
Description
This handsome wooden console table with carved accents and a natural finish isn't just eye-catching, it’s also generously sized to tidy up all of your essentials. Three spacious shelves help keep things orderly, while dark metal supports add contrast where it's needed most. Try topping it with an antique lamp in the foyer and make it a convenient spot to hold keys and storage baskets full of fashion accessories. Something to keep in mind: You'll need to put your new furniture piece together once it arrives, so be sure to have a screwdriver handy.Features:Leg design: SquareStyle: Traditional;Coastal;RusticTop Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Wood Species: Base Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: MDFBase Metal Finish Application: Base Wood Species: Drawers: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Soft or Self Close Drawers: Shelves Included: YesNumber of Shelves: Cabinets Included: NoNumber of Cabinets: Mirror Included: NoStool Included: NoTop Color: BrownBase Color: BrownGloss Finish: NoTop Shape: RectangleWheels Included: NoMirrored: NoDrop Leaf Top: NoBase Type: Floor ShelfCountry of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Wrought Iron: Nested Table: NoDS Wood Tone: Gray WoodDS Primary Product Style: IndustrialDS Secondary Product Style: Classic IndustrialSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesTSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesSustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: YesFSC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: NoPEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 34Overall Width - Side to Side: 64Overall Depth - Front to Back: 17Largest Table: Largest Table Height - Top to Bottom: Largest Table Width - Side to Side: Largest Table Depth - Front to Back: Mirror: NoMirror Height - Top to Bottom: Mirror Width - Side to Side: Mirror Depth - Front to Back: Stool: NoStool Height - Top to Bottom: Stool Width - Side to Side: Stool Depth - Front to Back: Drawer: NoDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Cabinets: NoCabinet Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Cabinet Interior Width - Side to Side: Cabinet Interior Depth - Front to Back: Shelving: YesShelf Height – Distance Between Shelves: 13.5Overall Product Weight: 49Middle Table: Middle Table Height - Top to Bottom: Middle Table Width - Side to Side: Middle Table Depth - Front to Back: Smallest Table: Small Table Height - top to Bottom: Small Table Width - Side to Side: Small Table Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesSuggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: Warranty: