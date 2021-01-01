Hammerton Studio Aalto Starburst Chandelier - Color: Amber - Size: 12 light

Simply captivating. The Aalto Starburst Chandelier from Hammerton Studio creates an explosion of wonder over living spaces with a striking personality defined by its blown glass. A dazzling eruption stopped in time takes place in the spherical body of the structure, detailed with a slew of pointed metal segments. Flashes of shape and gleaming texture comes over the eyes as blown glass tops a radiating composition of metal stems. The abstract shapes receive pulses of warm highlights through embedded LEDs. Its culminating light transforms rooms and heightens the senses. Shape: Sputnik. Color: Amber. Finish: Metallic Beige Silver