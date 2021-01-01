Aalto Oval Starburst Chandelier by Hammerton Studio - Color: Bronze - Finish: Matte - (PLB0049-0A-SN-RB-001-L3)

The Aalto Oval Starburst Chandelier from Hammerton Studio exudes vintage style blended with a distinctly modern aesthetic. Striking metal rods shoot out from a central hub, creating the eye-catching look of an explosion. Among these are the light sources, and each lamp is covered by a multi-faceted shade that has been handblown by artisans at the brands facility in America. The shades cast dramatic shadows on surrounding surfaces to match the bold look of the product itself. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Sputnik. Color: Bronze. Finish: Satin Nickel