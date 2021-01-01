From white noise
Aaliyah Round Bolster Throw Pillow
Advertisement
Add a splash of color and a little texture to any environment with these great indoor/outdoor plush pillows by White Noise. The White Noise Round Bolster Pillow will add additional comfort to your living room sofa or your outdoor patio. Whether you are using them as decor throw pillows or simply for support, White Noise' Round Bolster Pillows are the ideal addition to your home. These throw pillows are woven from outdoor treated polyester with up to 1000 hours of U.V. protection and filled with Super Loft recycled Polyester fiberfill for a comfortable but durable look.