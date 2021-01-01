From dave & johnny
Dave & Johnny - A9147W Scoop Embellished Bodice A-Line Dress
Advertisement
Make your grand entrance in this Dave & Johnny 9147. Tailored with a scoop neck with mesh inset this sleeveless stunner is adorned with lace appliques sequins and stone accent. low scoop back and a zipper closure. The skirt is styled in an A-line silhouette. This Dave & Johnny creation is a stunning look for the evening occasion. Style: dajo_A9147W Details: Sleeveless Scoop Neckline with Mesh Lace Appliques Sequins and Stone Accents Embroidery Bodice Low Scoop Back Zipper Closure A-Line Silhouette Length: Long Neckline: Scoop Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.